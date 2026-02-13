Getty Images Sport
‘It’s not just about me’ - Michael Carrick reacts to Manager of the Month win after enjoying dream start to life as interim boss at Man Utd
Derby delight and Emirates heroics
Since taking the reins on January 13, Carrick has orchestrated a tactical masterclass that has seen United dismantle the league's heavyweights. Despite being in the dugout for a limited number of fixtures during the voting period, the sheer magnitude of his results made him the undeniable choice for the accolade, beating out the likes of Andoni Iraola and Sean Dyche.
The highlights of Carrick’s award-winning month were undoubtedly the two statement victories that reignited United’s season. First came the 2-0 dismantling of arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, a performance defined by defensive discipline and lethal transitions that left Pep Guardiola’s side searching for answers.
If the derby win was about grit, the subsequent trip to north London was about character. Carrick’s men travelled to the Emirates to face league leaders Arsenal and emerged with a thrilling 3-2 victory. Coming from behind to silence the Gunners proved that this United squad has rediscovered its fighting spirit under the calm guidance of their former captain.
- Getty Images Sport
Carrick shifts the spotlight to his staff
True to his understated nature, Carrick was quick to play down his individual role in the turnaround. Speaking at Carrington after receiving the trophy, the interim boss insisted that the resurgence is a collective effort involving everyone at the club’s training base.
“It’s nice and it shows that we’ve had a very good start, you know, but let’s be honest, it’s not just about me really,” Carrick said. “I think it’s about everyone: it’s about the staff, the coaching staff, the backroom staff, and the players definitely. It shows that we've had a good start, which is very pleasing.”
Adapting to change in the heat of battle
One of the most impressive aspects of Carrick’s reign has been the speed at which the players have adopted his methods. Transitioning from one coaching philosophy to another mid-season is rarely seamless, yet United have looked remarkably coherent under his watch, also picking up wins against Fulham and Spurs.
“The boys have been good,” Carrick continued. “It’s not easy with change and to click into gear and to perform the way they have done in different types of games has probably been as pleasing as anything.
“Obviously the first two games, in some ways, they take care of themselves because of the emotion and how everyone’s kind of up for them but the games after them have been, for me, just as good to see the boys’ reaction and the quality of the play.
“Going into those games, it was challenging and then, three days before the City game [me and the staff] come in… again, that's why I credit the players for putting themselves forward really, and reacting to change.
“But certainly those two games give you a massive boost of all sorts of emotions to use moving forward, which was the key.
“After those games are done, it’s what happens next and that's what I've been really delighted with, the reaction after that.”
- Getty Images Sport
Maintaining the momentum at Old Trafford
With an unbeaten record still intact following a hard-fought draw at West Ham, the question now is how far Carrick can take this side. While he remains an interim figure, the "Carrick Effect" has shifted the atmosphere around the club from one of crisis to one of cautious optimism.
The Manager of the Month award is a fitting tribute to a coach who has made one of the toughest jobs in world football look deceptively simple. For now, the United faithful are enjoying the ride, as a club legend proves he has the tactical chops to rub shoulders with the managerial elite in the Premier League.
They have a weekend without competitive action this weekend due to their elimination from the FA Cup and are next in action against Everton on February 23.
Advertisement