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Muhammad Zaki

Crisis at Old Trafford! Michael Carrick admits Man Utd situation 'doesn't look great' after worst start in 40 years following Leeds draw

M. Carrick
Manchester United
Leeds United
Leeds United vs Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has delivered a frank assessment of the club's current predicament, conceding that their standing in the Premier League table is far from ideal. The Red Devils find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the division following a frustrating stalemate against Leeds United at Elland Road.

  • A frustrating afternoon at Elland Road

    The visitors initially seized the initiative in Yorkshire, opening the scoring during the first half through Bryan Mbeumo. However, their advantage proved short-lived. A failure to deal with a corner allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to strike from close range on 51 minutes, securing a point for the hosts.

    That result deepens a growing crisis for the Old Trafford outfit. They have amassed a mere seven points from their opening seven league fixtures, leaving them without a domestic victory since August. Across all competitions, they have managed just one win in their last seven outings.

    Consequently, the Red Devils are now enduring their poorest start to a campaign since 1986. The draw against Leeds capped off a turbulent week, which included a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid and public criticism from defender Lisandro Martinez regarding the club's lack of summer transfer activity.


  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Carrick demands a turnaround

    Despite the mounting pressure, the United boss remained defiant during his post-match press duties. He acknowledged the grim reality of their league position but backed his squad to mount a swift recovery.

    "We are not accepting that everything's great, but sometimes you do struggle and you have to find a way through it," Carrick stated. "I understand the situation doesn't look great but I have no doubts we can go on a good run."

    Emphasising his belief in the current crop of players, he added: "We have to find a way through it. There has been a cycle where it can go in different directions, but we are more than capable of winning matches.

    "I am not sat here comparing it to any point [in the past], but we know we can do it, we have done it for some time and we feel we are a better group now. I am encouraged by a lot of things and I think we can still have a really good season."


  • A platform for recovery

    Behind the scenes, the tense atmosphere following Martinez’s explosive comments appears to have galvanised the squad. Carrick highlighted a noticeable shift in mentality leading up to the clash with their historic rivals.

    "It felt like a fresh start today, accepting it and doing something about it," Carrick explained. "There was definitely that commitment, it had to be there today. I didn't doubt that, I could feel it, the last couple of days has been as good around the group as we have had for quite some time."

    Discussing the specific challenges of playing at Elland Road, he added: "There was definitely an edge to the game, an intensity. I spoke to the boys about the history of what the game is, the territory, what it takes to win here.

    "It definitely tests you and it wasn't a perfect performance, but there was a lot in there to show. That didn't surprise me.

    "But we are not getting too carried away because we didn't win, but if you keep doing the right things for the right reasons, you get what you deserve in the end."


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  • Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    European duties call

    United must immediately shift their focus back to continental competition as they seek to bounce back from their recent loss in Madrid. Carrick’s men face a crucial Champions League trip to Italy on Wednesday, where they will take on Serie A outfit Como.

    Securing a positive result in Europe is now vital to relieve the immense pressure on the management team. Finding consistency will be essential if United are to rescue a campaign that threatens to spiral further out of control.

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