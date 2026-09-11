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FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-SABAHAFP
Yosua Arya

Michael Carrick finds his 'perfect' Man Utd formula as Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans partnership blossoms

Manchester United
Y. Tielemans
K. Mainoo
M. Carrick
Manchester United vs Sabah FK
Champions League

Michael Carrick has praised the blossoming midfield partnership between Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans following a commanding victory over Sabah. The manager is delighted with his new-look engine room, while Benjamin Sesko's goalscoring return to the starting lineup provided another major boost.

  • Carrick hails new midfield duo

    Carrick is delighted with the blossoming understanding between Mainoo and Tielemans. The manager entrusted the pair to anchor the midfield for the third consecutive game during a resounding victory over Sabah.

    The duo dominated the centre of the pitch to help secure a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time. This comfortable cushion allowed Carrick to make sweeping changes, resting his key personnel ahead of a busy schedule.

    Mainoo and Tielemans are quickly establishing themselves as the preferred engine-room partnership. Their growing chemistry and tactical discipline have laid a strong foundation for the team's early-season success.

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    Options growing in the engine room

    The commanding first-half display allowed Carrick to safely rotate his squad and hand Mason Mount his first minutes of the season. Tielemans made way at the interval, while Andrey Santos eventually replaced Mainoo midway through the second half. Carrick was quick to highlight the collective strength of his squad following the final whistle.

    "I think all four midfielders tonight, to be honest, I think carried on the same way," Carrick explained. "Obviously Mason coming on at half-time and Andrey. It was great to get Mason back on the pitch after missing a short period of time. And Andrey settled in fantastically well.

    "Kobbie and Youri have played more minutes, and you can see the understanding. I think Youri settled in, and I thought he was really good tonight again.

    "Kobbie's just been really consistent all the way through, so we've got really good options in there. It's good to see the understanding between all of them that we can call upon when we need to."

  • Sesko offers different attacking threat

    While the midfield laid the platform, the forwards continued to deliver ruthlessly in the final third. Sesko marked his first start of the campaign by finding the net for the second successive match.

    The Slovenian striker missed pre-season due to a shin injury sustained late last term. However, he is already rediscovering the prolific form he consistently demonstrated under Carrick during the previous campaign.

    "He definitely offers a different kind of threat. I think that's kind of the beauty of it, that we know what Ben gives us," Carrick noted. "There's not many around that kind of give you what Ben does in terms of his physique, his physicality, playing on the last line, his speed to run in behind.

    "He's a real threat. It's great to have him back at this level after working to get back fitness. A couple of goals and good performances, good minutes in him, so really pleased with the way he's gone."

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  • 마이클 캐릭 (Michael Carrick)Getty Images

    Building momentum for the season ahead

    The coaching staff will continue to carefully manage Sesko's workload as he builds up his match sharpness over the coming weeks. With Mount returning from his short layoff and Santos integrating smoothly, the squad boasts impressive depth. Carrick now has a wealth of reliable midfield and attacking options to rotate through a demanding fixture list.

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