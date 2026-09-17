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'We have to be careful' - Michael Carrick breaks silence as 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel sensationally asks to leave Man Utd with Real Madrid & Barcelona circling
Left out of the matchday squad
JJ Gabriel was poised to make his maiden senior appearance during Manchester United's third-round Carabao Cup tie against Brighton. The opportunity arose after the highly-rated forward netted a spectacular hat-trick in his UEFA Youth League premiere just days earlier.
However, the 15-year-old was entirely absent from Wednesday's squad. His sudden omission followed a formal departure request submitted by his representatives on the eve of the cup clash, bringing his Old Trafford future into sharp focus.
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Prioritising player welfare
Carrick confirmed his active involvement in internal discussions regarding Gabriel's unexpected stance. Speaking after the cup defeat, the Red Devils boss emphasised the need for caution when dealing with such a young talent navigating a high-profile transfer saga.
"I just think we've got to be really careful of the whole situation," Carrick explained. "He's a young boy, he's 15 and the biggest [thing] for me definitely and as a club point of view is looking after our younger players."
Carrick stressed that shielding the academy prospect remains the immediate priority. He added: "Their welfare, their wellbeing, their exposure. And I think all of us we've got to be really conscious of that, really, in this situation. As a club, for sure, we're all involved in those conversations. I just think we've got to be very careful of that."
European heavyweights on high alert
The teenager's contract stand-off has already attracted attention from Europe's elite. La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are actively monitoring the situation, sensing a potential opportunity to secure the prodigy's signature next summer.
Gabriel's circumstances make him an appealing target for continental clubs. Because he holds an Irish passport, the forward is legally permitted to bypass Brexit regulations and move directly to a European side.
Time is now ticking for United to resolve the dispute. Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, at which point he becomes officially eligible to sign scholarship forms. His high-profile suitors will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on how negotiations at Old Trafford unfold over the coming weeks.
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Seeking a rapid response against Fulham
While the club navigates Gabriel's uncertain future behind the scenes, Carrick must immediately lift his squad following their dismal cup exit. United squandered a commanding two-goal advantage to crash out against Brighton, increasing the pressure on the manager to deliver steady results.
The Red Devils have won just two of their opening six matches across all competitions this season. With scrutiny intensifying, a swift response in Sunday's crucial Premier League fixture against Fulham is now essential to restore momentum and rebuild a winning habit.
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