'I took that personally' - Micah Richards reveals bust-up with Jamie Carragher over scathing 'not giving enough' criticism

GOAL/GettyRitabrata Banerjee'I took that personally' - Micah Richards reveals bust-up with Jamie Carragher over scathing 'not giving enough' criticismPremier LeagueAston VillaLiverpoolMicah Richards recalled confronting Jamie Carragher over the Liverpool legend's criticism of one of his performances for Aston Villa.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRichards recalls confronting Carragher over criticismHis Aston Villa lost 6-0 against LiverpoolDuo work as pundits on Sky Sports and CBSFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱