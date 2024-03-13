VIDEO: Micah Richards is an Arsenal fan! Jamie Carragher gets CBS pundit into Gunners shirt following Sky Sports exchange in hilarious moment before Porto shoot-out victory
Jamie Carragher got fellow CBS Sports pundit Micah Richards to wear an Arsenal shirt during their Champions League clash against Porto.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Carragher got Richards to wear Arsenal shirt
- Called Richards an 'Arsenal fan' at Anfield
- Arsenal beat Porto on penalties in the Champions League