Mexico's Javier Aguirre proves managerial quality with bold changes to tactics in El Tri's win against Honduras in Nations League quarterfinals

It might be Aguirre's third stint as Mexico's manager, but he's showing he's still has new tricks up his sleeve.

Rather than believing what someone says, you should look at what they do.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said his team wasn’t that bad in the first leg in Honduras. Yet, El Tri lost 2-0 and the result was overshadowed by Aguirre leaving the field bleeding after being hit in the head by a can thrown from the stands.

Despite what Aguirre said publicly, his actions suggested otherwise. He made eight changes. Only forward Raul Jimenez, midfielder Edson Alvarez and center back Cesar Montes kept their places in the starting XI for Tuesday’s match in Toluca.

From the opening kick, Mexico immediately showed it was the better team, though some patience was required. That was partly down to Honduras goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar, who once again had a superb night with five saves.

In the end, though, Mexico booked its place in March’s CONCACAF Nations League Final Four with a dominant 4-0 victory that sees it advance with a 4-2 aggregate win.