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Tom Hindle

Mexico are delivering impressive results at the right time: Are they back to being CONCACAF's clear best team?

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G. Ochoa
G. Mora
R. Jimenez
J. Vasquez
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Two draws against good opponents might not look wonderful, but the quality of performances from Mexico will give Javier Aguirre plenty of hope ahead of the World Cup

The word Mexico manager Javier Aguirre used was 'satisfied.' He wasn't happy. He wasn't elated. He wasn't down, either. Instead, it had been a pretty agreeable 10 days or so for the Mexican Men's National Team.

Maybe he should have been overjoyed. This was, perhaps, the best international break in recent memory for El Tri. Just three months ago, it was panic stations. Mexico might have won the Gold Cup last summer, but a poor end to the year had rather dampened spirits. Throw in the fact that this team is dealing with a glut of injuries, and friendlies against Belgium and Portugal looked pretty frightening.

Instead, Mexico matched both sides. In fact, they might just have been a little bit better. The results - two pretty forgettable draws - don't look great. But the caliber of performance can only inspire confidence. Yes, it's easy to criticize. Yet the fact remains that three months away from a World Cup, Mexico look in pretty good form.

GOAL breaks down the major takeaways from El Tri's friendlies against Portugal and Belgium...

  • Mexico v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The results are good

    So, what can we make of these scorelines? Honestly, not all that much. Mexico's neighbors to the North, the USMNT, lost both of their friendlies rather comfortably - and that didn't seem to matter all that much to their manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

    Still, it's always good to get a decent result against two teams that are, objectively, better than you. And two draws against a duo of good sides will keep the manager happy. Sure, there can be a gripe or two that El Tri were unable to hang onto a 1-0 lead against Belgium at home. But Mexico are now undefeated in five, and have played some pretty good teams in that streak. That certainly counts for something.

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  • Cesar MONTES-mexico-goldcup-20250622(C)Getty Images

    Center back is sorted for good

    Central defense was a bit of a worry heading into this camp. In truth, it has been for years for the Mexicans. Sure, Edson Alvarez can play at the back if needed - and might yet deputize. But Aguirre needed at least one clear starter, and, ideally, a reliable second option. But this camp showed he might have a solid starting pairing on his hands. Johan Vasquez has been immense for Genoa this year, who he now captains. There were some concerns about his impressive club form translating to the national team. They have been alleviated, though, by some impressive showings.

    The same goes for Cesar Montes. His move to the Russian top flight confused some, but his physical presence hasn't gone anywhere. Montes was as dominant in one-on-ones as any, albeit without playing against either Romelu Lukaku or Cristiano Ronaldo. This may yet be a nice partnership, with Vazquez knocking it around and Montes winning everything in between.

  • Raul Jimenez MexicoGetty Images

    ... But the attack looks a little blunt

    Alright, who scores the goals here? Going forward, Mexico have a real problem. Santi Gimenez was supposed to be the great hope through the middle. But a mixture of injury and underperformance has seen him fall off the map entirely (even if he will still probably make the squad this summer). Aguirre went for experience this time, and selected Raul Jimenez, who always seems to impress for El Tri. And even if he was solid in moments, his lack of pace could be a real issue.

    Outside of him, no one else quite snatched their spot. Julian Quinones is an interesting option off the left, but is he a goalscorer? And for all of the solidity in the middle of the park, Mexico don't have an obvious progressor of the ball. There will, no doubt, be calls for Hirving Lozano to be brought back into the fold, but he hasn't played club football since November 2025 - and is on exile in San Diego FC.

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  • Panama v Mexico: Semifinal - Concacaf Nations LeagueGetty Images Sport

    No World Cup finale for Memo Ochoa

    Ok, this is perhaps less important in the grander scheme of things. But nostalgia merchants will have one less reason to watch the World Cup this summer. That's because it seems that Memo Ochoa's run between the sticks is finally over for Mexico. The legendary shot-stopper received a surprise call up after Luis Malagon tore his Achilles last month. And there was a school of thought that suggested Ochoa might get his chance, and appear as the starting goalie for the fourth straight World cup.

    But Aguirre ignored him all together in the friendlies, instead selecting Chivas's Raul Rangel twice. He handled the moment well, conceding one goal he really couldn't do anything about, and keeping things tidy otherwise. Aguirre has his No.1, and it's not the face you might know.

  • Gilberto Mora México 2025Getty

    A fully fit Mexico could cause some problems

    Everything seems pretty set, then. Center back is sorted. Either Jimenez or Gimenez will start up front. There are options on the wing. Full backs are a little uncertain, but there are no clear holes. Central midfield, though? Well that's up for debate. A fully fit Alvarez certainly gets into the side. Marcel Ruiz, if fit, has impressed under Aguirre.

    And then there's the Gilberto Mora question. The teenager became the youngest debutant in Mexico history last year. Since then, he has continued to impress at a club level, adding goals and assists to his game. But fitness issues have cropped up. If he is fit, then he can carry this midfield. If not, then Mexico face tons of questions at a key position.

    Yet there is also immense potential here. Mora-Ruiz-Alvarez would be a dynamic trio. If everyone is healthy, then Mexico will be dangerous. On current form, El Tri look closer than anyone else in CONCACAF to being the region’s benchmark again - even if questions remain.