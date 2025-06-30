This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
'Messi is playing with statues, not team-mates' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic tears into Inter Miami as he launches fierce defence of Leo after feeble Club World Cup exit in rout by PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fiery defence of Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s humiliating 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup Round of 16, slamming the Major League Soccer side as 'statues' and insisted that the Argentine legend shouldn’t take the blame for a team he claims lacks stars, structure, or understanding of elite football.

  • Zlatan defends Messi, slams Inter Miami as 'statues'
  • PSG thrash Inter Miami 4-0 in Club World Cup
  • Ibrahimovic says Messi needs real teammates to shine again
