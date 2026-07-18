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Lionel Messi hails 'fantastic' Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup final showdown between Spain and Argentina
- GOAL
La Masia icons clash
This weekend's World Cup final will present an epic stage as two golden generations of Barcelona academy graduates go head-to-head in New Jersey. Spain's 19-year-old starlet, Yamal, is preparing to challenge his former club's iconic captain in the global decider. This duel has garnered even more public attention following the resurgence of a viral throwback photo showing the megastar holding Yamal as a baby during a charity photoshoot.
Messi praises teenage sensation
Speaking ahead of the crucial showdown, Argentina captain Messi showered the young winger with high praise and acknowledged the incredible development he has shown on the international stage.
Messi said: "Lamine is a fantastic player, whom I’ve followed closely because he plays for a club I love and always wish the best for. At just 19 years old, he’s already one of the world’s leading figures. He has his whole career ahead of him and the opportunity to achieve something historic. We’ll try to make sure it doesn’t happen this time!"
Extraordinary twist of fate
Reflecting on the unique moment that recently took social media by storm, the legendary number 10 reminisced about the unexpected encounter that brought him face-to-face with the wonderkid over a decade ago.
He added: "That photo is crazy. Life... I took a picture with him when he was a baby and now we’ll face each other in a World Cup final. He’s one of the best in the world right now and I wish him the best of luck because his success will also be Barcelona’s success. Of course, we’ll try to play a good match so he doesn’t have his best game, although it’s difficult."
Global supremacy at stake
Both teams head into the showpiece in peak form, with Spain boasting a 17-match unbeaten streak while the Albiceleste have racked up 14 consecutive victories in all competitions. The La Roja backline must remain on high alert against the opposition skipper, who leads the tournament's goalscoring charts alongside Kylian Mbappe with eight goals. This tactical battle at the New York New Jersey Stadium will test the collective consistency of both giants as they fight to secure their status as the new rulers of world football.
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