Memphis Depay in contract limbo despite desire to stay at Corinthians as huge debt delays agreement

Depay's situation at Corinthians has reached a critical point in negotiations that threatens his continuity in Brazilian football. According to detailed information from UOL, the player has signaled positively towards renewal, but his stay depends exclusively on an agreement regarding a debt of €6 million that the club owes the striker.

Journalist Samir Carvalho reported that the club's intention is to spread the debt payments over the two-year contract, preferably in 26 manageable instalments. Depay, however, does not agree with those terms, resulting in an ultimatum from the club's president who is insisting they come to one deal instead of two.