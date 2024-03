'Long!' - Megan Rapinoe's blunt assessment of her incredible career as USWNT prepare for Olympic Games without OL Reign legend for first time in 14 years Megan RapinoeUSAWomen's footballSummer OlympicsSeattle Reign FC

United States women's legend Megan Rapinoe reflected on her glittering career ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she won't be featuring.