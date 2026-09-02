Asian Allies! Indonesia hero Hilgers and Iraq winger Farji team up in double Heerenveen swoop

SC Heerenveen have bolstered their squad with an impressive double swoop, securing Indonesian central defender Mees Hilgers alongside Iraqi international winger Marko Farji. Hilgers, 25, joins from FC Twente on a two-year contract with an option for a further year and will wear shirt number 2.

Farji, 22, arrives from Italian side Venezia on a four-year deal and has been assigned the number 21 shirt. The versatile forward brings proven attacking flair after scoring 11 goals and providing four assists during his final season with Norwegian club Strømsgodset.

Technical manager Johan Hansma expressed immense satisfaction with both deals, highlighting that the addition of international pedigree adds vital quality, competition, and tactical flexibility to the squad.