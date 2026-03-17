Max Dowman's dad publicly slams coach for taking credit in Arsenal wonderkid's rise

Speaking on talkSPORT, Williams - who has worked within the academies of Arsenal, Fulham, and Spurs - claimed to be a "small part" of the journey during his time as an U12s assistant coach, saying: "I should start by saying that the scouts have done an excellent job. I was the Under-12s assistant coach. I was also able to see Max for two years, which is only a small part of his journey, but Max has always had the super strength to carry the ball. That's always been something he enjoys, something he excels at, and something we noticed in training."

However, Robert took to X to vent his frustration: "Listening to this guy Temisan Williams claiming he was any part of Max’s journey is a really a sad piece of attempted self promotion. I have asked him previously to refrain from doing so but still he pops up on Talk Sport this morning…I remember him putting the cones out at training a few times but that’s about it. We have so many fabulous coaches who we are so grateful to. He is certainly not one of them……"

Following the backlash, Williams quickly issued a public apology, stating: "I spoke with Rob Dowman and apologized to him and his family. I will no longer be discussing Max Dowman's development. I wish Rob Dowman and his family continued success."