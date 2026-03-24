Max Dowman assured he has 'fantastic' England future ahead but ex-coach warns not to 'rush' Arsenal wonder kid

Tuchel has hinted that Arsenal’s teenage prodigy Max Dowman remains in the frame for a World Cup spot despite being omitted from the latest senior squad. The 16-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Emirates Stadium, recently becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with a strike against Everton.

While Dowman will continue his development with the Under-19s for now, Tuchel insists that the youngster's lack of experience will not necessarily prevent him from traveling to North America this summer.

The German coach noted: "With these young guys, of course we know all these players. We see them as you do as well. At the moment I think he is in a good place to fight for his minutes at Arsenal. We always have the chance to call him maybe up for the World Cup."