Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino admits he's 'missing' the Premier League as USMNT coach eyes potential return after World Cup 2026
USMNT boss Pochettino opens up on the Premier League
Pochettino has admitted that he is “missing” the Premier League and is already thinking about returning to English football in the future. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, now in charge of the United States men’s national team, said he remains happy in his current role but cannot deny that the Premier League’s energy and competitiveness continue to draw him back. Having enjoyed nearly a decade in the competition across three Premier League clubs, Pochettino reflected on his enduring connection to England’s top division and his ambition to one day complete the unfinished business he left behind.
The Argentine coach has been in charge of the USMNT since September 2024, guiding the team through a challenging rebuild ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the country will co-host with Canada and Mexico. While his record stands at 11 wins from 20 matches, criticism has emerged following defeats to Mexico, Panama, and South Korea. However, Pochettino remains focused on delivering a competitive side for the home tournament, even as his remarks have sparked speculation about a possible Premier League return post-2026.
- Getty Images Sport
Pochettino 'misses' the Premier League
Speaking to BBC Sport, Pochettino said: “The Premier League is the best league in the world. Of course I am missing it. I am so happy in America but also thinking one day to come back to the Premier League. It’s the most competitive league.”
The 53-year-old also reflected on his time in England, particularly with Tottenham, where he came closest to winning major silverware: "I think we were so close in Tottenham, we nearly touched it — winning the Champions League and Premier League. That is a thing that I would want to achieve,” he said, before admitting that his unfinished business in English football still drives him.
Pochettino also opened up about the differences between club and international management, conceding that the long gaps between games have taken some getting used to. "The intensity is completely different because you need to arrive for a few days to prepare the game and play, prepare another game, play, and go back," Pochettino continued. "After November, we are going to have three months until March to prepare another game. In a national team you are desperate to coach the players. You feel empty because after the second game you cannot have communication and you cannot keep working on improving things."
- Getty Images Sport
Pochettino's Premier League legacy
Pochettino’s journey through the Premier League has been one of both admiration and frustration. He made his English football debut in 2013 with Southampton, where he implemented a pressing, attack-minded system that quickly earned plaudits. His single full season saw the Saints finish eighth — their best top-flight finish in over a decade — and paved the way for his move to Tottenham the following year.
It was at Spurs where Pochettino cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s elite coaches. Between 2014 and 2019, he transformed the club into title challengers and Champions League finalists, developing a young and dynamic squad featuring Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Dele Alli. Despite narrowly missing out on both the Premier League and European crowns, his achievements at Tottenham remain a high point in the club’s modern history, and his departure in 2019 was widely viewed as premature.
After a brief stint in France with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, Pochettino returned to England in 2023 to manage Chelsea. His time at Stamford Bridge lasted just one season, marked by inconsistency but also a late surge that secured European football for the Blues. He left by mutual consent in May 2024, a decision that soon led to his appointment as USMNT head coach four months later.
Could a Premier League return actually be on the cards?
Pochettino’s immediate task is to prepare the United States for the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that will define his future prospects. While progress has been evident, pressure is mounting for Pochettino to deliver tangible success on home soil, with expectations sky-high as the tournament approaches.
Beyond 2026, the Argentine’s comments suggest that a Premier League return is not just possible but likely. His reputation in England remains strong, particularly at Tottenham, where fans still view him fondly despite his five-year absence. Several top-flight clubs are expected to monitor his availability post-World Cup, especially those seeking a manager capable of combining long-term player development with attacking football.
Advertisement