'What I understood, didn’t happen' - Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea exit was 'my decision' after disagreement with owners

Reflecting on the structure of the club, Pochettino suggested that the most successful models, such as Manchester City's under Pep Guardiola, involve the head coach in every major decision. He hinted that the crowded boardrooms and data-driven departments at Chelsea can sometimes overlook the basic necessity of the human connection between a coach and his squad.

“The coach cannot be in the corner and say, 'Yes, you only coach the team,' because there are too many things that are going on,” Pochettino added. “For players to perform, they need to be attached to the coaches. If not, it’s difficult. You need to connect in an emotional way, the players with the coaches. After us it was clearer the idea of the man-management of the club. They have a plan that is maybe completely different to what used to be at Chelsea in the past with [Roman] Abramovich. In a new project the most important thing is how we can translate [explain] and show what the plan is and what we want to achieve with that and how the process is going to be to arrive where we want to arrive. In football it’s sometimes difficult to explain because people only listen to results. Then it’s because it’s too many people making decisions. I told my former president Nicola Cortese at Southampton, and I put it on my board in my office: ‘Football is not an ordinary business.' You cannot compare it with another business, and sometimes people struggle. They need to explain the plan.”