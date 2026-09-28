AFP
'Not an impossible mission!' Mateo Kovacic claims Croatia can end Spain's 39-game unbeaten streak in Nations League clash
Respect for the world champions
Kovacic spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated showdown in Seville, offering high praise for Luis de la Fuente's side. The 32-year-old midfielder acknowledged the magnitude of the task facing Croatia against a team he considers the best on the planet, especially after Spain kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 win over England, while Croatia secured a 2-1 victory over Czechia in the opening round.
Addressing the formidable streak held by the hosts, Kovacic remained focused on Croatia's own objectives rather than the record books. 'We know that they are the world champions and that they have gone 39 games without losing, but we don't want to deal with that, but rather with our game, fight and try to take away their most powerful weapon, which is the ball. We want to win,' the midfielder explained during his press conference.
- Getty Images Sport
Admiring the new Spanish generation
Kovacic expressed a genuine appreciation for the technical quality present in the current La Roja setup. While he was a spectator during Spain's previous era of dominance between 2008 and 2012, he believes the current crop of talent - led by his former Manchester City teammate Rodri and Barcelona's young sensations - is just as captivating to watch. The two nations are no strangers to high-stakes encounters, having famously clashed in the 2022-23 Nations League final, where Spain edged Croatia on penalties to lift the trophy.
'I really enjoyed watching Spain before, with many figures. It is difficult to compare them, but both are very good,' Kovacic noted when asked about the evolution of the national team. He was quick to highlight specific individuals who have caught his eye recently, stating: 'With this one, with Rodri, Pedri or Lamine Yamal, I really enjoy watching Spain.'
No fear despite the difficulty
Despite his admiration for the Spanish style of play, the former Chelsea man was adamant that Croatia would not be overawed by the occasion or the personnel across the pitch. This comes despite Spain's dominant 7-3 head-to-head advantage, having won the last three competitive meetings, while Croatia's last victory over La Roja dates back to a Nations League clash in 2018.
'Spanish players are fantastic, but we are not afraid of anyone. We respect all rivals and, above all, when it is the world champion. Beyond individualities, they are very powerful as a team,' Kovacic told reporters. He added that the team would be disciplined, noting: 'We are not going to go crazy. We have to focus on our game and on competing.'
- AFP
The mission to end the streak
Ending his address with a defiant message regarding the difficulty of the fixture, Kovacic remained optimistic about the result, concluding: 'It is not an impossible mission to beat Spain.' Both nations enter this edition looking to bounce back from penalty shootout heartbreaks in the previous campaign, where Croatia were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France, while Spain suffered a painful shootout defeat to Portugal in the final.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting