Fresh twist in Match of the Day host saga as BBC aim to convince Roman Kemp to take up brand-new role on iconic highlights show after Gary Lineker exit
BBC are reportedly in touch with Roman Kemp to convince him to take up a new digital role following Gary Lineker's exit from Match of the Day.
- Lineker has stepped down after 25 years
- BBC wants Kemp in a new role for the digital space
- Has previously hosted the Breakfast Show