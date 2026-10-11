AFP
Massimiliano Allegri reveals the tactical shift that could extend 'extraordinary' Kevin De Bruyne's career after Napoli beat Frosinone
Allegri tips De Bruyne for deeper role
Allegri has hailed the impact of De Bruyne following the club's convincing victory over Frosinone. While the Belgian playmaker continues to be a decisive force in the final third, his manager believes a tactical evolution could be the key to his longevity in Serie A. Allegri suggested that the midfielder's extraordinary technical ability makes him a natural fit for a deeper playmaking position as he continues to build his match fitness.
"Kevin did well when he came on in Milan. When he plays for his national team, he wins, scores, and receives positive reviews, but he is an extraordinary player. If he starts playing as a deep-lying playmaker, he will extend his career, but he still wants to have fun further forward," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.
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Addressing De Bruyne's fitness
De Bruyne sealed a 3-0 victory with the final kick of the match, converting a cut-back from Giovane to complete his brace. Addressing De Bruyne's recovery, the coach said that the playmaker, alongside teammates David Neres and Frank Anguissa, is still building toward peak fitness after an extended absence. He stressed the necessity of improving the physical condition of these returning players, noting that when the squad's energy wanes, the team must compensate by remaining defensively solid near the penalty area and maximizing their impact.
"He was out for a long time due to the issue he had, just like Neres or Anguissa last year. We need to improve the condition of these players who have been out. The important thing is that when we lack a bit of energy, we must be more solid near the area and have more impact," the coach said.
Defending Badiashile after criticism
Beyond De Bruyne’s brilliance, Allegri took the opportunity to shield defender Benoit Badiashile from recent media scrutiny. The centre-back had faced harsh words following the previous match against Inter at San Siro, but his manager insisted that one isolated incident should not define a player’s reputation or quality within the squad. Allegri was adamant that the Frenchman remains a key part of his defensive plans despite the noise surrounding his recent performances.
"You cannot judge players based on a single mistake. In football, we all make errors, and sometimes those errors cost you the match. In Milan, I might have been the one who made the mistake; perhaps it would have been better to put one in without moving the others. A player must be evaluated for who he is and what he does throughout the season. The player is not up for debate," Allegri stated firmly.
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High pressure and missed opportunities
The Napoli boss was generally satisfied with the aggressive approach his side displayed from the opening whistle. However, he admitted that the team needs to be more clinical in front of goal to avoid letting opponents back into matches. Despite creating a high volume of chances, the inability to apply the finishing touch in the final third remains an area for improvement as the season progresses into a crucial period.
"What went well was the desire and aggression we had at the start. In terms of technical play, we had six or seven chances where we didn't hit the target, and if you don't finish the action against Frosinone, they jump all over you. In the second half, we played a bit more defensively because we had spent a lot of energy. We had three or four chances to score and you cannot miss the final choice; a goal had to be scored," the tactician noted.
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