Mason Greenwood warned he could be booted out of Marseille if he 'isn't able to understand' Roberto De Zerbi after Ligue 1 giants took big 'risk' on ex-Man Utd forward
Mason Greenwood has been warned he could be kicked out of Marseille at the end of the season if he does not react to Robert De Zerbi's criticism.
- De Zerbi frustrated with Greenwood
- Has benched his top scorer recently
- Forward sent warning about Marseille future