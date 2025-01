Mason Greenwood set goal target by Roberto De Zerbi as Marseille team-mate calls ex-Man Utd star 'one of the best players in Ligue 1' M. Greenwood Marseille R. De Zerbi Ligue 1

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has set Mason Greenwood a goal target, while one of his team-mates says the forward is one of Ligue 1's best players.