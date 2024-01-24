Mason Greenwood's future decided? Man Utd outcast to figure in mass summer transfer clear-out as Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS look to cash in on academy products

GOAL
Mason Greenwood Getafe 2023-24Getty Images
Manchester UnitedMason GreenwoodTransfersPremier LeagueGetafeLaLiga

Mason Greenwood will be sold by Manchester United in the summer window as the club looks to raise £100 million by offloading some academy products.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • United want to sell Greenwood
  • Will offload more academy stars
  • Have offered players to Saudi Arabia

Editors' Picks