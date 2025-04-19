FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-MONTPELLIERAFP
Harry Sherlock

Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique targeted by 'get a move on' banner from Marseille fans before ex-Man Utd star responds by bagging brace in huge Ligue 1 win

Marseille vs Montpellier

Marseille ultras have targeted Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique with a banner, begging both of them to leave the club.

  • Greenwood and Henrique at centre of mixed reporting
  • Marseille deny reports players do not want to play with pair
  • Greenwood scored twice against Montpellier
