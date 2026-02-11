Getty
Mason Greenwood loses his mentor as Roberto De Zerbi leaves Marseille after Le Classique humiliation vs PSG
PSG thrashing the end for De Zerbi
PSG romped to victory in Le Classique at the Parc des Princes, scoring five goals without reply, in a match that ended by being De Zerbi's last in charge of Marseille. The Italian questioned the mindset of his players after the match and also said sorry to fans for their performance. He told reporters: “It's a rough patch... we put in a good performance against Rennes and Lens, and then it's total despair. Once again, I apologise to the fans.” The defeat followed on from Marseille's early exit from the Champions League that brought speculation De Zerbi had offered to quiet as boss. De Zerbi did end up staying on for three more games but his time at the club is now up.
- AFP
Marseille confirm De Zerbi exit
A club statement read: "Olympique Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi, coach of the first team, have announced the end of their collaboration by mutual agreement. Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management—the owner, president, director of football, and coach—it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.
"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season. Olympique Marseille would like to thank Roberto De Zerbi for his dedication, commitment, professionalism, and seriousness, which were particularly evident in the team's second-place finish in the 2024/25 season. The club wishes him all the best for the rest of his career."
