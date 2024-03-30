Mason Greenwood's Getafe under fire after Sevilla manager's shocking 'gypsy' claim as abhorrent racist chanting forces La Liga game to be stopped
Fans of Mason Greenwood's Getafe have been fiercely criticised after racist chanting was heard during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Sevilla.
- Getafe-Sevilla stopped after racist chants heard
- Acuna & Sanchez Flores targeted by home fans
- Ramos says 'Football should unite, not divide'