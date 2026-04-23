Mason Greenwood 'does what he wants' in Marseille training as 'bad atmosphere' claim made

Belhanda’s critique was specific to what happens away from the cameras during the working week. He suggested that Greenwood may be benefiting from preferential treatment that is starting to grate on others within the organisation. The allegations point toward a player who is not following the same scripts as the rest of the squad under the tactical demands of the coaching staff.

Explicitly detailing the feedback he has received, Belhanda stated: "Greenwood? Him; from what it seems, he's not all that great in training. I've heard things, at training… He does what he wants. Has he won a certain number of matches? Yes, but if he brings you a bad atmosphere, that he has special privileges and that he does what he wants at training, it’s not the right example."