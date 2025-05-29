'Think it over' - Martin Zubimendi told to snub Arsenal as Real Sociedad president and sporting director deny La Liga side 'need to sell' star midfielder
Real Sociedad have cast doubt on Martin Zubimendi's transfer to Arsenal, with both their president and technical director suggesting he could stay.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Zubimendi
- Have agreed to personal terms with the player
- Sociedad ready to fight to keep him at the club