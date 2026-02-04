Getty Images Sport
Martin Zubimendi responds to Real Madrid transfer talk as Arsenal star admits Premier League is 'very demanding'
Zubimendi enjoying life at Arsenal
Zubimendi was part of a busy summer at Arsenal, arriving from Real Sociedad in a deal worth around £60 million (€70m/ $83m). The Spain star joined the likes of Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, and Viktor Gyokeres in making the switch to the Gunners in a bid to boost their hopes of clinching silverware in the 2025-26 campaign.
Zubimendi has gone on to feature 33 times for Mikel Arteta's side, contributing five goals and three assists, to help fire the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal also topped the group phase of the Champions League, are into the final of the Carabao Cup and the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Zubimendi responds to Real Madrid talk
While Arsenal have been flying this season, Real Madrid have endured a difficult campaign which has led to talk that Zubimendi is a player Los Blancos need in their side. The question was put to Zubimendi but swiftly battled away by the midfielder. He told Cadena SER: "I don't think so. Real Madrid has more than enough players to do well, so no."
Zubimendi also spoke about Arsenal's chances of silverware this season after reaching the Carabao Cup final on Tuesday by beating Chelsea. He explained: "We have taken the first step but we are aware that there are three very important months ahead. This is about winning it. The standings are great but we will see who wins."
Zubimendi featured once again in the win over Chelsea and says he's settled well at the Emirates: "When you feel important and you are playing, it is truly comforting. It's true that I've adapted well to the league but I've noticed that the matches are very demanding, that everyone puts you under pressure and that the level is very high."
Arteta hails 'phenomenal' Zubimendi
Arteta has been full of praise for Zubimendi this season, particularly after seeing the Spain star score in the first leg of the Gunners' Carabao Cup semi-final win over Chelsea. He told reporters afterwards: "We had the feeling at the end, after it became 3-1 and with the dominant period we had, that we had two massive chances to score the fourth. The result would have been very different, but in that moment, they had an action, they created a corner, they scored a goal, and it’s game on. That feeling, it’s not perfect, but we have to value what the team has done again.
"When we talk about Zubi, what else can he do? He can do whatever he wants. It's a bit similar to Declan's qualities. We just have to keep unlocking that in his system, in his brain, because he's so good at occupying different spaces. He’s carrying the ball, dribbling, winning duels, and he has a talent when he gets into the final third and into the box. He's so composed. He sees the picture very clear. What he did today, it's phenomenal."
What comes next?
Arsenal remain in contention on all four fronts, with Arteta thrilled to see his team set up a Carabao Cup final clash against either Newcastle or Manchester City. He told reporters: "We are so happy. I think overall, over the last two games, we deserved to go through. It was a long match, we expected that, we wrapped it up at the end in a beautiful way, with Kai [Havertz] scoring the goal in the manner that he did and the reaction from the crowd. The starters, the finishers, the staff, it was just magical. So I'm really happy because it was a really tough match against a great opponent and we're in Wembley.
The Gunners now switch focus back to the Premier League and a visit from Sunderland on Saturday.
