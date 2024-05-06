Martin Zubimendi: Why Arsenal want to beat Barcelona and sign Real Sociedad's Sergio Busquets-regen in push for Premier League glory

The Spain international has insisted he won't leave San Sebastian this summer, but the Gunners look set to fight hard for his signature regardless

Finding a world-class defensive midfielder has become the holy grail for many elite clubs, with coaches and technical directors alike realising that a quality No.6 can be the difference between glory and failure in the modern game. From Claude Makelele to Sergio Busquets to Rodri, the role has evolved over time, but there is no doubt regarding its importance in winning teams.

This summer, Arsenal are back in the market for a defensive midfielder. Declan Rice has been worth every penny of his big-money move to the Emirates last summer, but the Gunners could really do with a more natural holding midfielder. Rice is at his best when he can roam forward and get into advanced areas, with it clear that he need not be restricted to defensive duties for a team such as the Gunners. They need someone to control the middle so that Rice can thrive.

Enter Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. The 25-year-old has appeared on the radar of not only Arsenal, but also Barcelona, who were first linked with the Spain international a couple of years ago. Certainly, the eye test and the statistical data suggest that Zubimendi has the potential to go to the next level and become one of the world's best in the coming years.

But what makes him so coveted? GOAL has the lowdown...