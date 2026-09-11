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imago-sport-1082849233.jpgGonzales Photo
Adhe Makayasa

'The first two goals were gifts' - Martin Demichelis slams RB Leipzig defensive collapse in heavy Champions League defeat to Como

M. Demichelis
RB Leipzig
Como vs RB Leipzig
Como
Champions League
Bundesliga

RB Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis pulled no punches after watching his side suffer a humiliating 4-1 defeat away to European debutants Como on Thursday night. The Argentine tactician lamented costly individual mistakes and a severe lack of on-pitch cohesion as the Bundesliga outfit endured a nightmare opening fixture in the Champions League.

  • Debutant hosts dismantle Leipzig

    Como marked their historic European debut after a 119-year wait by sweeping aside Leipzig 4-1 at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Strikes from Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, Assane Diao, and Maximo Perrone powered Cesc Fabregas's side to victory, with Andrija Maksimovic netting the lone consolation for the visitors. The resounding victory makes Como only the second Italian club to score four or more goals on their European Cup/Champions League debut, matching Sampdoria's feat against Rosenborg in 1991.

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    Demichelis decries defensive gifts

    Leipzig head coach Demichelis offered a scathing assessment in the mixed zone after witnessing his backline hand the hosts cheap opportunities. Ridle Baku's failed clearance allowed Baturina to open the scoring before the Croatian playmaker sliced open Castello Lukeba's defence with a through ball for Douvikas to double Como's lead.

    Reflecting on his side's defensive capitulation, the manager admitted: "It's difficult to give a proper analysis right now. The opponent was much better than us. We needed a better structure against the ball, which wasn't the case. The first two goals were gifts. You can't defend like that at this level."

  • Squad transition fuels struggles

    Demichelis pointed to a noticeable gap in tactical cohesion, acknowledging that Como have built strong team chemistry under the ownership of the Djarum Group over the last three years.

    Highlighting the growing pains of a revamped squad, the Argentine added: "You also have to acknowledge that the opponent has been playing together for a good three years; they have a distinct identity. That was evident tonight. We have eight new players in the squad. That was also noticeable. In the second half, we had more possession. But Como's first attack led to a goal. It's hard to see anything positive right now."

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  • imago-sport-1082870892.jpgXinhua

    Bundesliga rebound tops agenda

    The Saxony outfit must quickly move on from their Italian ordeal and focus on domestic matters, starting with a trip to Hamburger SV this weekend. Demichelis faces the urgent task of tightening up his backline before hosting Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven on matchday two of the Champions League on October 13.

Bundesliga
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Hamburger SV crest
Hamburger SV
HSV
Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
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Parma Calcio 1913
PAR