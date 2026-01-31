AFP
Marseille chief lifts lid on talk Roberto De Zerbi offered to resign after early Champions League elimination
De Zerbi rumoured to resign
Marseille were sent packing in the Champions League group stage after an incredible last-minute header from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin against Real Madrid ensured the Portuguese side would progress at the Ligue 1 side’s expense. The late goal ensured that Benfica would leapfrog Marseille and claim the final qualification spot for the play-off round, in which they will face Real Madrid.
After the game, there were numerous reports that the Marseille boss had handed in his letter of resignation at the club. His contract at Stade Velodrome is due to run until the summer of 2027, but after the disappointing exit, there were rumours that the club would look to move on from the fiery Italian.
The confusion around De Zerbi’s future only compounded when it was suggested that the former Brighton coach was willing to leave the club on his own terms. The side are currently third in the French top-flight, but have been cut adrift from the league leaders RC Lens and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Yet, days on from those initial reports, De Zerbi remains at the helm and the club’s president has told the media what has, or has not, happened.
Longoria offers update
Speaking to BeIN Sports, the club's president insisted: "We need to move beyond all the drama, all the theatrics. Since that very heavy defeat, there have been the post-match emotions. There's still that feeling of disappointment. There's also the management aspect. Losing 3-0 against Bruges in the Champions League is a significant defeat. It's unacceptable. A president must remain serious. I never stated that the objective was to qualify for the Champions League this season. That's not a sign of ambition. It's the reality. In the last 30 years, OM has only qualified for the Champions League two seasons in a row once. At no point was there any discussion about the coach leaving. There was a calm, professional analysis between Medhi (Benatia), the coach (Roberto De Zerbi) and myself."
No discussions about departure
Longoria did admit that the early Champions League exit was a disappointment and a source of great frustration for supporters, adding: "With last week's disappointment, we created a lot of frustration among our fans, I share that, I understand. The priority is to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive season. That's very important. The Cup is another way to win a trophy. In a knockout match, anything can happen. But we want to go all the way in the competition."
Marseille travel to Paris
De Zerbi returned to the dugout in Ligue 1 when his side travelled north to the French capital to face Paris FC. Marseille took the lead through a Mason Greenwood penalty after 18 minutes and held the lead throughout the first-half and into the break.
Should the visitors take all three points against Paris FC, they will narrow the gap on the teams above them. If they earn the maximum, the distance to Luis Enrique’s side will be cut to just four points and RC Lens will be just five points in front.
