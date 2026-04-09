Marseille boss Habib Beye admits Mason Greenwood's presence creates 'defensive deficit'

The former Manchester United man has been in sensational form in front of goal for Marseille again this season, racking up 25 goals and eight assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

While Greenwood’s clinical finishing remains undisputed, his presence has sparked a polarizing debate at Marseille, with Beye admitting the winger still has to improve the defensive side of his game. It has been suggested that Greenwood is simultaneously the squad's greatest strength and its most glaring weakness.











