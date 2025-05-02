Marquinhos salary: How much does Paris Saint-Germain star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

Everything you need to know about Marquinhos' salary details playing for PSG

Ever since his arrival from Roma in 2013 at just 18 years old, Brazilian centre back Marquinhos has remained loyal to the city of Paris. Now, over a decade later, he leads Paris Saint-Germain as club captain and holds the record for the most appearances in PSG history.

Marquinhos has always been adored by PSG fans, especially since taking over the captaincy from his long-time centre-back partner, fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva, following his departure in 2020.

Still performing at the top level, Marquinhos signed a five-year contract extension with the club in 2023, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2028.

Unsurprisingly, Marquinhos ranks among the highest-paid players at both PSG and in Ligue 1. But how much does he earn exactly?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross