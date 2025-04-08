Mario Balotelli cites actor Kevin Spacey and threatens to unleash his 'rebellious 16-year-old' self in bizarre message after three-month absence from Genoa squad M. Balotelli P. Vieira Genoa Serie A

Mario Balotelli vows to unleash his "rebellious 16-year-old self" in a cryptic message on Instagram after being frozen out from the Genoa squad.