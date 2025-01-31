'This guy could phone the Prime Minister up!' - Marcus Rashford warned not to waste his career as Man Utd exit saga drags into final days of transfer window
Alan Shearer has warned Marcus Rashford not to waste his career at Manchester United as his exit saga drags late into the transfer window.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rashford has fallen down the pecking order at Man Utd
- Ruben Amorim has made his stance clear on the forward
- Shearer has asked the forward to look for alternatives