'That would be dangerous!' - Marcus Rashford urged to leave Man Utd for Newcastle this summer as Ian Wright tells Magpies to partner England star with Alexander Isak
Ian Wright believes Newcastle United would be an ideal club for Marcus Rashford with his future at Manchester United in doubt.
- Rashford has shone on loan at Aston Villa
- Villa have £40m option to sign him permanently
- Wright feels Newcastle should be in the mix.