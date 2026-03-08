Getty Images Sport
Who will be Marcus Rashford's successor? Man Utd put PSG treble winner & Premier League star on five-man transfer wish list
Rashford nearing permanent Old Trafford exit
According to Sport, the Red Devils are already planning for life without their former academy poster boy, as Barcelona prepare to trigger their option to buy him on a permanent deal. The recruitment team has identified five potential targets to fill the void on the left flank, ranging from Champions League winners to rising stars in the Premier League. Topping the bill is Paris Saint-Germain attacker Barcola, who played a key role in the club's run to Champions League glory last season.

Diomande also a top target
RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande has also caught the eye. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is said to have impressed United chiefs with his speed and dribbling ability, having racked up 11 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions this season. United's scouts are looking for a specific profile that matches the intensity required in the Premier League.
Surprise names from Italy and France
The shortlist also features Jesus Rodriguez, the 20-year-old Spaniard currently developing under Cesc Fabregas at Como. Rodriguez has rewarded his manager’s faith with seven assists in Serie A this term, becoming a key part of their attacking setup. Additionally, United are monitoring Martial Godo at Strasbourg. The 22-year-old, born in England and a former Fulham prospect, has notched 12 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season.

The Premier League alternative
Finally, The Sun states that United are also keeping tabs on Everton’s Ndiaye. While it has not been his most prolific season in front of goal, with five goals and three assists, he has become arguably the most important player in David Moyes’ set-up at Goodison Park. Valued at approximately £40m, Ndiaye has started 23 matches this season and has enough Premier League pedigree to suggest he could make the step up to Old Trafford.
