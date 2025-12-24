Marcus Rashford sends out strong transfer message after bright start to life at Barcelona following Man Utd move

The Blaugrana have capitalised upon Real Madrid's dip in form to surge back to the summit of La Liga, and they will end 2025 top of table, four points clear of their rivals. Barcelona have won their last eight league matches following their El Clasico defeat to Xabi Alonso's side back in October.

And Rashford has played his part in their good domestic form having scored twice and provided an additional six assists in the first half of the season. While the on-loan star has been forced to share left-wing responsibilities with former Leeds man and Brazil international Raphinha, Rashford insists he is working hard to ensure he can stay at Spotify Camp Nou beyond the end of the season having been exiled at Old Trafford by Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford's loan move permanent for £22m at the end of the season, and reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona are considering exercising said option to retain the forward's services beyond the 2025/26 campaign.