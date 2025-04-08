Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Marcus Rashford's PSG audition? Man Utd star still on french giants' radar ahead of Champions League quarter-final with Aston Villa as Luis Enrique eyes new forward this summer

M. RashfordParis Saint-GermainTransfersParis Saint-Germain vs Aston VillaAston VillaChampions LeagueManchester United

Marcus Rashford came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and the French side have not given up hope on signing him from Manchester United.

  • Rashford almost joined as Neymar replacement
  • PSG still eye him as they seek new forward
  • Will face French side in UCL on Wednesday
