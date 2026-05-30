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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Marcus Rashford 'keeps it moving' as Man Utd outcast refuses to give up on Barcelona stay despite Anthony Gordon arrival

Transfers
Barcelona
LaLiga
M. Rashford
A. Gordon
Manchester United

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford is fully prioritising a permanent stay at Barcelona, remaining unfazed by the blockbuster arrival of international teammate Anthony Gordon. The 29-year-old forward is holding onto direct assurances from manager Hansi Flick despite the Spanish champions' reluctance to trigger their option to buy him outright.

  • Defiant message on social media

    Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old forward posted a gallery of training images, adding the caption: "Keep it moving," to signal his clear intent to block out external media noise and focus purely on his football.

    The direct message comes at a critical juncture for the Manchester United loanee, whose continued stay at Camp Nou has been thrown into serious doubt by the signing of Gordon. Many suggested his arrival suggests Barca will not try to keep him this summer, though some reports say there is still hope.


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    Flick’s structural backing

    According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford's heart is set on extending his career in Catalonia rather than returning to Old Trafford. The English winger is leaning heavily on private assurances delivered by Barcelona manager Flick, who explicitly informed the forward that he is highly satisfied with his tactical output and wants him in the squad next season.

    The definitive hurdle remaining is entirely economic; Barcelona hold a €30 million permanent purchase option in the loan agreement, which would see Rashford sign a three-year contract, but the deal remains subject to the club clearing defensive financial space within La Liga’s strict salary caps.

  • Unfazed by Gordon’s blockbuster arrival

    Rashford's camp insists he is completely unaffected by Barcelona's marquee €80 million acquisition of Gordon from Newcastle United. Rashford was fully aware of the club's advanced negotiations to secure his international teammate long before the transfer was finalised.

    Given that the executive branch has yet to officially inform Rashford that he is surplus to requirements, the forward remains incredibly calm and has instructed his representatives to freeze concrete transfer proposals from alternative European clubs tracking his situation.

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    Defying the Old Trafford return

    With his parent contract at United running until 2028, Rashford is treating the upcoming weeks as a definitive crossroads to permanently sever ties with the Premier League side. He remains entirely focused on forcing Barcelona's hand to execute the €30 million buy clause before the pre-season calendar officially commences.

    Rashford made 49 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists