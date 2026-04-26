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Marcus Rashford ‘happy to earn less’ at Barcelona than return to Man Utd - but England star told he must remain ‘patient’ in complicated transfer saga
Rashford silencing the critics
Rashford has successfully rebuilt his reputation at the Camp Nou after leaving United on loan last summer. The forward has found his feet under Hansi Flick, providing a direct goal contribution every 92 minutes for Barca this season.
While some critics initially viewed the move as a gamble, Rashford has delivered a series of clinical performances to aid Barca’s charge toward the La Liga title.
The 27-year-old showcased his match-winning quality again by netting a spectacular second goal in a vital 2-0 victory over Getafe. This strike was his 13th of the campaign in all competitions, and he is hoping to remain with Barca beyond the summer.
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Financial hurdles to permanent stay
Despite his on-field success, the path to a permanent transfer is far from straightforward. Barcelona’s ongoing financial restrictions mean every penny is being scrutinized by the club's board.
According to a column published by Guillem Balague on the BBC, Rashford is "happy to earn less" in Catalonia than he would back in Manchester, but Barca must still decide if they can afford to commit to a long-term package given their strict fair play limitations.
The hierarchy is weighing up the merits of a permanent deal against other targets, with some figures in the club suggesting funds might be better spent elsewhere.
However, those closest to the England star suggest he is fully committed to the project. The message from his camp has been one of patience, acknowledging that the noise surrounding his exit is largely part of the "negotiating landscape" typical of high-profile Spanish transfers.
Flick’s tactical rotation
Flick has managed Rashford carefully this season, often rotating him within a squad that boasts an extraordinary concentration of attacking talent. Of the seven players competing for three forward spots, only Lamine Yamal has played more than 3,600 minutes.
Rashford has had to adapt to this competitive environment, showing a new level of maturity by accepting he will not always be the first name on the teamsheet.
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The looming shadow of Man Utd
As Barcelona edges closer to another La Liga trophy presentation that could take place as early as May 10, Rashford’s parent club continues to watch from afar. United, now coached by Michael Carrick, are locked in a battle for European qualification and have remained relatively quiet on the forward's future. The door at Old Trafford has not been officially closed, but the player's preference is clear.