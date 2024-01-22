Marcus Rashford's brother Dane has domestic violence charge 'dismissed' after arrest in Miami

Marcus Rashford's brother Dane has domestic violence charge 'dismissed' after arrest in MiamiAditya GokhaleMiami-Dade Police Department Marcus RashfordPremier LeagueManchester UnitedDane Rashford, the brother of Manchester United star Marcus, has had a domestic abuse charge against him 'dismissed' after he was arrested in Miami.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford has domestic abuse charge droppedWas arrested in Miami on October 20Lawyer reveals 'misunderstanding' as the cause