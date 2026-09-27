'Age is only a number!' – Marco Pasalic speaks out on Luka Modric legend after firing Croatia to win

Midfielder Marco Pasalic netted the match-winning goal as Croatia claimed an impressive 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Czechia in Prague. Fourteen years after his first managerial tenure ended, returning head coach Slaven Bilic celebrated a triumphant return to the dugout thanks to Pasalic's second-half strike following Luka Modric's opener.

Pasalic provided the lethal touch inside the box, capitalizing on Croatia's dominant midfield display to secure three points.

The victory ensures Croatia start their Nations League campaign on a high note.