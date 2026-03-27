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Destiny Udogie identified as Man Utd's ideal left-back solution - but ex-Italy international tells Sandro Tonali to stay at Newcastle
An Italian overhaul at Old Trafford
United’s defensive and midfield configurations remain a primary concern as the club looks toward a potential new era under Michael Carrick. With Shaw’s persistent injury issues, the search for a dynamic left-back has led Materazzi to suggest that Tottenham’s Udogie is the perfect tactical fit. Simultaneously, the future of veteran Casemiro remains a talking point, with suggestions that the Brazilian could extend his stay if the managerial situation stabilises. Materazzi also weighed in on the prospect of Tonali joining the Red Devils, acknowledging his "star" quality while questioning the ethics of a departure from Tyneside.
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Udogie the natural successor
Materazzi believes that a move to Manchester would not only benefit United but also the Italian national team by allowing Udogie to refine his traditional wing-back traits. The former Inter defender told Hajper: "Would Destiny Udogie be the right player to succeed Luke Shaw at Manchester United? I think so. Why not! I think he would be better playing on the overlap like Luke Shaw at United than cutting inside because for Italy we already have Riccardo Calafiori, Gianluca Mancini and Alessandro Bastoni. It would be better for Italy to see him playing on the outside rather than the inside."
Loyalty over ambition
Regarding the midfield, Materazzi expressed a desire to see Tonali stay at St James' Park despite his ability to walk into any elite side in Europe. He emphasised that the relationship between the player and the Magpies' faithful should outweigh the lure of rival giants following his return from a 10-month suspension.
Materazzi added: "Sandro Tonali can play in any team in Italy and England but he has to decide if he wants to stay at Newcastle United because they believed in him. The city and the fans and the club believed in him and stuck by him. He has to think about that too, not just whether he could play for Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United. I would like him to stay at Newcastle and build his legacy."
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A decisive summer window
As the transfer window approaches, United must decide whether to pursue Udogie, who remains tied to a Tottenham side currently battling relegation in 17th place despite his long-term contract running until 2030. Having joined from Udinese in August 2022, the Italian defender is a vital asset for Spurs, while Tonali has established himself as a cornerstone of the Newcastle midfield with 47 appearances and 10 goal contributions this season. With the midfielder contracted to the Magpies until June 2028, the pressure is on United to secure a stable core if they are to successfully navigate the upcoming period of transition.