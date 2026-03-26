Frustrated Marc Skinner concedes Bayern Munich caught out Man Utd with big playing style change in Women's Champions League loss

Despite the negative result, Skinner admitted that he and his team could take many lessons from the defeat to bounce back in the second leg. He said: "The quality in possession was really good until the final decision. We should have built around them quicker. We should have used the sides quicker, that is where we had our joy. We weren't clean enough in that and we kept keeping the play more central.

"What I liked was that we broke the lines, we just need to be a bit more incisive with the pass. I said to the girls at half-time that they are here for a reason, so make sure we get our rewards in those moments with the finishes. I felt we could have created more goalscoring threat. Now we know what we are playing against and we go into the next leg with a fantastic opportunity to move forward."