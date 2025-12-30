(C)GettyImages
Marc Guehi becomes a 'top target' for Real Madrid as La Liga giants make contact with Crystal Palace captain
Guehi in demand
Guehi's contract situation at Selhurst Park has placed him at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war involving multiple European giants. The English centre-back will now enter the final six months of his existing deal and he is unlikely to pen a new contract and extend his stay at the London club. While, for now, his focus remains on Palace and helping them finish the 2025-26 campaign on a strong note, he is certain to exit the club at the end of the season as a free agent.
- (C)Getty Images
Real Madrid make Guehi a 'top target'
Real Madrid have emerged as the latest club among Europe's top teams to join the transfer race for Guehi. According to AS, the La Liga giants are in touch with the England international's representatives and have held an initial round of talks as they explore the possibility of signing the centre-back for free next summer.
The report adds that Guehi will prioritise a move to the Spanish capital if the club shows further interest in him, although he has offers from clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. With Guehi entering the final six months of contract at Selhurst Park, starting from January 1, any club outside the Premier League can hold pre-contract talks with the player and his representatives.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bayern remain optimistic of signing Guehi
Earlier in December, Sky Sports reported that Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl was planning to meet Guehi as soon as he becomes eligible to negotiate freely. The Bayern official had earlier told DAZN: "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's [Dayot Upamecano] contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."
Palace boss Oliver Glasner has already revealed that the Eagles will have to reluctantly part ways with the defender next summer: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."
Liverpool attempted to sign Guehi last summer and even came close to secure a move, only for Palace to pull the plug on deadline day when they failed to secure a replacement. The collapse of the £35 million ($46.6m) move dramatically changed the 25-year-old's future, and with his deal winding down, clubs know he would walk for free in 2026. With the window for pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs opening on January 1, Bayern intend to open talks.
- Getty Images Sport
Madrid reject three players for next summer
According to AS, Real Madrid have reportedly 'rejected' the signing of three big-name stars ahead of the January transfer window, as Los Blancos plan for their future amidst the intense recent pressure placed upon head coach Xabi Alonso. The three players - Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Ruben Neves- all see their contracts expire on June 30, 2026, and so will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1. Real have often used this tactic to secure top signings, but have reportedly been offered and rejected the trio.
Advertisement