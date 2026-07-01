Manuel Neuer has no regrets over Germany return despite 'painful and extremely disappointing' World Cup exit against Paraguay

The decision to return at the age of 40 was driven by a desire to help the next generation of German stars find their footing. Neuer believed his experience across four previous World Cup cycles would be invaluable to the younger members of the dressing room, even if he failed to produce his usual moments of magic on the pitch. The veteran goalkeeper struggled throughout the tournament, failing to keep a single clean sheet; he conceded in the 7-1 win over Curaçao and the 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast, was blamed directly for the decisive goal in a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador, and finally conceded in the 1-1 draw with Paraguay before Germany's eventual shootout exit.

"Secondly, because at 40 years old and with the experience of four World Cup tournaments, I wanted to support the young players both on and off the pitch in the best way possible and help German football," Neuer explained. "Despite the bitter end, I don't regret this decision for a second. My disappointment is indescribable, yet I feel immense gratitude. Thank you for your support over all these years and during this tournament."