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Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel flies to Barcelona for transfer talks after dropping quit bombshell
Gabriel seeks Old Trafford exit
Manchester United prospect JJ Gabriel has flown to Barcelona as he attempts to force an exit from the English side. The 15-year-old recently submitted a shock request to cancel his registration with immediate effect, According to a report from the Daily Mail, The forward left the UK on Thursday, travelling via France before touching down in Catalonia for talks.
Gabriel has not trained with Manchester United since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut, which preceded his controversial omission from the squad for the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah.
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European giants circle the forward
Barcelona have maintained a strong interest in Gabriel for a significant period. The Spanish side previously invited him for a tour of their facilities in August 2024, where he met Lamine Yamal.
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation closely. While players from the UK cannot usually move abroad until they are 18, Gabriel holds an Irish passport. This dual nationality means he is eligible to join an EU-based club when he turns 16 on October 6. Manchester United have so far refused his request to tear up his contract.
Carrick responds to departure rumours
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick addressed the escalating speculation surrounding Gabriel during his press conference on Friday. Carrick insisted that protecting the player remains the priority for the club during this turbulent period.
"He's a young boy, JJ, and I think it's important we don't play anything out here," Carrick said. "With the exposure and scrutiny and everything, you got to be careful and be sensible and think of him as much as anything. The situation will work itself out, whatever way it's going to work itself out. Making sure he's OK is the important thing."
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What comes next for Gabriel?
Gabriel is set to miss the upcoming Premier League 2 fixture against Brentford on Friday as the standoff continues. If Manchester United hold onto his registration, the forward cannot join another English side this season. However, with his 16th birthday rapidly approaching, a move to Barcelona or another European heavyweight appears increasingly likely if an agreement is reached to sever his current ties.
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