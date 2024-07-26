Manchester United handed huge transfer boost! West Ham deal to sign Noussair Mazraoui OFF as Irons fail to agree personal terms, opening door to Red Devils swoop
Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge transfer boost after West Ham failed to agree personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- West Ham pulled out of Mazraoui deal
- Personal terms proved to be a stumbling block
- Man Utd have a clear path to complete the signing